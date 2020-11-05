Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.93. The company’s stock price has collected -11.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Fake Accounts Posing as News Organizations Prematurely Declare Election Victories

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Twitter Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 25 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.03, which is -$1.77 below the current price. TWTR currently public float of 762.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 18.17M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went down by -11.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.23% and a quarterly performance of 13.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Twitter Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.80% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWTR stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for TWTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWTR in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $64 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWTR reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for TWTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to TWTR, setting the target price at $59.75 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

TWTR Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR fell by -11.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.73. In addition, Twitter Inc. saw 33.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from Derella Matthew, who sale 26,310 shares at the price of $41.72 back on Nov 04. After this action, Derella Matthew now owns 316,021 shares of Twitter Inc., valued at $1,097,525 using the latest closing price.

Kaiden Robert, the Chief Accounting Officer of Twitter Inc., sale 11,969 shares at $40.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Kaiden Robert is holding 154,981 shares at $486,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 10.10 for asset returns.

