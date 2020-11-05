Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN)

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) went up by 28.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that The Dixie Group Reports Profit For The Third Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DXYN) Right Now?

The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXYN is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The Dixie Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. DXYN currently public float of 13.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXYN was 105.16K shares.

DXYN’s Market Performance

DXYN stocks went up by 11.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.69% and a quarterly performance of -2.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for The Dixie Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.76% for DXYN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.98% for the last 200 days.

DXYN Trading at 42.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +42.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXYN rose by +45.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9185. In addition, The Dixie Group Inc. saw -12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.62 for the present operating margin

+23.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Dixie Group Inc. stands at +4.04. The total capital return value is set at 1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.51. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN), the company’s capital structure generated 155.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.82. Total debt to assets is 44.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

