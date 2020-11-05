Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)?

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) went down by -11.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.11. The company’s stock price has collected 23.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/09/20 that Janus Henderson and PMV Pharmaceuticals See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DYN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.25, which is $12.99 above the current price. DYN currently public float of 42.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DYN was 315.18K shares.

DYN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for Dyne Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.86% for DYN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DYN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for DYN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DYN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

DYN Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.95%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN rose by +23.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.64. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -128.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored