Is Hecla Mining Company (HL) a Keeper?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.79. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE :HL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HL is at 2.28.

HL currently public float of 519.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HL was 9.30M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

HL stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.98% and a quarterly performance of -28.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Hecla Mining Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.36% for HL stocks with a simple moving average of 24.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to HL, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on July 17th of the current year.

HL Trading at -10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 40.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Rogers Terry V, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rogers Terry V now owns 70,013 shares of Hecla Mining Company, valued at $208,495 using the latest closing price.

Sienko David C, the VP & General Counsel of Hecla Mining Company, sale 75,000 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Sienko David C is holding 847,004 shares at $450,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

