Is Halliburton Company (HAL) a Keeper?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.47. The company’s stock price has collected 11.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Halliburton Declares Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.23, which is $3.01 above the current price. HAL currently public float of 881.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 14.12M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went up by 11.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.26% and a quarterly performance of -14.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $24 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HAL, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

HAL Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -48.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from GERBER MURRY, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $8.68 back on Apr 23. After this action, GERBER MURRY now owns 574,879 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $3,038,000 using the latest closing price.

GERBER MURRY, the Director of Halliburton Company, purchase 155,763 shares at $6.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that GERBER MURRY is holding 224,879 shares at $1,056,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+10.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at -5.05. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.77. Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 143.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.94. Total debt to assets is 45.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored