Is Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) a Keeper?

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.13. The company’s stock price has collected 38.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE :CVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVA is at 1.38.

CVA currently public float of 130.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVA was 984.44K shares.

CVA’s Market Performance

CVA stocks went up by 38.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.47% and a quarterly performance of 7.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Covanta Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.91% for CVA stocks with a simple moving average of 7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CVA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $12 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVA reach a price target of $11.50, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for CVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CVA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

CVA Trading at 26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +30.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVA rose by +38.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.40. In addition, Covanta Holding Corporation saw -28.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVA starting from Broglio Ronald J, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $10.36 back on Jun 09. After this action, Broglio Ronald J now owns 13,567 shares of Covanta Holding Corporation, valued at $62,172 using the latest closing price.

SILBERMAN ROBERT S, the Director of Covanta Holding Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $9.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that SILBERMAN ROBERT S is holding 120,000 shares at $194,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.03 for the present operating margin

+11.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Covanta Holding Corporation stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.34. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), the company’s capital structure generated 682.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.23. Total debt to assets is 69.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 674.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

