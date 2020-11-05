Is C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) a Keeper?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/23/20 that Shattuck Labs, C4 Therapeutics See Activist Actions

Is It Worth Investing in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CCCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for C4 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00, which is $11.59 above the current price. CCCC currently public float of 35.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCCC was 782.79K shares.

CCCC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.03% for C4 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.20% for CCCC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CCCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for CCCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CCCC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 27th of the current year.

CCCC Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCC rose by +2.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.24. In addition, C4 Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-165.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -159.48. The total capital return value is set at -121.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

