Is Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) a Keeper?

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) went up by 123.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.60. The company’s stock price has collected 4.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Altus Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ :ALTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTM is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Altus Midstream Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is -$9.66 below the current price. ALTM currently public float of 3.29M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTM was 34.08K shares.

ALTM’s Market Performance

ALTM stocks went up by 4.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.26% and a quarterly performance of -27.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Altus Midstream Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 124.49% for ALTM stocks with a simple moving average of 31.70% for the last 200 days.

ALTM Trading at 101.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +112.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTM rose by +131.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, Altus Midstream Company saw -82.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTM starting from Bretches D. Clay, who purchase 2,185 shares at the price of $10.62 back on Oct 08. After this action, Bretches D. Clay now owns 22,970 shares of Altus Midstream Company, valued at $23,205 using the latest closing price.

Bretches D. Clay, the CEO of Altus Midstream Company, purchase 2,620 shares at $10.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Bretches D. Clay is holding 20,785 shares at $28,427 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.99 for the present operating margin

+28.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altus Midstream Company stands at -272.22. Equity return is now at value -652.80, with -20.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

