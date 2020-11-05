Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ittella International LLC (TTCF)

Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF) went up by 7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Tattooed Chef to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ :TTCF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ittella International LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of TTCF was 1.71M shares.

TTCF’s Market Performance

TTCF stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.53% and a quarterly performance of 26.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.69% for Ittella International LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.65% for TTCF stocks with a simple moving average of 21.99% for the last 200 days.

TTCF Trading at -18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -18.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, Ittella International LLC saw 76.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

