Here’s Our Rant About Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.41. The company’s stock price has collected 9.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ :RTLR) Right Now?

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.30 x from its present earnings ratio.

RTLR currently public float of 42.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTLR was 391.93K shares.

RTLR’s Market Performance

RTLR stocks went up by 9.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.42% and a quarterly performance of -22.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.06% for Rattler Midstream LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.03% for RTLR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTLR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RTLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RTLR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTLR reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for RTLR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to RTLR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

RTLR Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTLR rose by +7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Rattler Midstream LP saw -64.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTLR starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $4.21 back on Mar 19. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 1,148,857 shares of Rattler Midstream LP, valued at $25,282 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTLR

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.

