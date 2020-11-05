Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went up by 4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.88. The company’s stock price has collected -2.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/20 that Retailers Use AI to Improve Online Recommendations for Shoppers

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Etsy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $160.12, which is $23.92 above the current price. ETSY currently public float of 118.63M and currently shorts hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 4.42M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.22% and a quarterly performance of 4.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 215.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Etsy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.19% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of 52.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $155 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on September 11th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.36. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 207.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $129.07 back on Nov 03. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 0 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $10,325,798 using the latest closing price.

MOSKOWITZ RAINA, the Chief Ops,Strategy&Ppl Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $130.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that MOSKOWITZ RAINA is holding 6,493 shares at $326,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.32 for the present operating margin

+66.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 46.30, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Etsy Inc. (ETSY), the company’s capital structure generated 214.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.23. Total debt to assets is 56.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

