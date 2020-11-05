Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy American Well Corporation (AMWL)?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went up by 13.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Amwell Achieves URAC Telemedicine Accreditation

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for American Well Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.14, which is $9.12 above the current price. AMWL currently public float of 130.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 3.89M shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for American Well Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.05% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMWL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for AMWL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMWL, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

AMWL Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL rose by +1.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.48. In addition, American Well Corporation saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.62 for the present operating margin

+41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -58.57. The total capital return value is set at -24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

