Can Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) Remain Competitive?

Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) went up by 36.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected -42.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Youngevity International, Inc. (Nasdaq:YGYI) Engages MaloneBailey, LLP as its New Accounting Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ :YGYI) Right Now?

YGYI currently public float of 11.10M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YGYI was 1.04M shares.

YGYI’s Market Performance

YGYI stocks went down by -42.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.79% and a quarterly performance of -65.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.39% for Youngevity International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.87% for YGYI stocks with a simple moving average of -52.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YGYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YGYI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for YGYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YGYI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2018.

YGYI Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.27%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGYI fell by -8.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5963. In addition, Youngevity International Inc. saw -87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YGYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.73 for the present operating margin

+58.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youngevity International Inc. stands at -12.35. The total capital return value is set at -13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.36.

Based on Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI), the company’s capital structure generated 92.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.00. Total debt to assets is 27.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.12 and the total asset turnover is 2.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

