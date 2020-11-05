Can Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Remain Competitive?

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went up by 7.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.79. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Everbridge Designates 2020 U.S. Elections as Critical Event: Partners with State and Local Governments, Businesses and Healthcare Organizations to Support Public Safety and Business Continuity

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Everbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.25, which is $46.18 above the current price. EVBG currently public float of 34.40M and currently shorts hold a 12.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 488.04K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.96% and a quarterly performance of -22.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Everbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.06% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVBG, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

EVBG Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.29. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw 44.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Meredith David Alexander, who sale 4,883 shares at the price of $121.06 back on Sep 16. After this action, Meredith David Alexander now owns 384 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $591,136 using the latest closing price.

Meredith David Alexander, the Chief Executive Officer of Everbridge Inc., sale 4,883 shares at $121.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Meredith David Alexander is holding 384 shares at $591,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -9.10 for asset returns.

