A Lesson to Learn: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that Western Midstream Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WES is at 3.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.20, which is $3.77 above the current price. WES currently public float of 228.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WES was 1.50M shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stocks went down by -6.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.41% and a quarterly performance of -19.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Western Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.57% for WES stocks with a simple moving average of -16.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

WES Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw -60.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from Ure Michael, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.45 back on Mar 10. After this action, Ure Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $54,500 using the latest closing price.

CRANE JAMES R, the Director of Western Midstream Partners LP, purchase 340,700 shares at $5.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that CRANE JAMES R is holding 666,402 shares at $1,999,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.48 for the present operating margin

+42.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +24.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 249.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.36. Total debt to assets is 64.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

