A Lesson to Learn: Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) went up by 2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s stock price has collected 16.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ :LAMR) Right Now?

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAMR is at 1.34.

LAMR currently public float of 85.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAMR was 556.22K shares.

LAMR’s Market Performance

LAMR stocks went up by 16.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly performance of 7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.53% for LAMR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $81 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAMR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

LAMR Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR rose by +16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.69. In addition, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) saw -20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Fletcher Nancy, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $65.94 back on Aug 10. After this action, Fletcher Nancy now owns 2,303 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), valued at $98,904 using the latest closing price.

KOERNER JOHN E III, the Director of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), purchase 17,000 shares at $58.27 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that KOERNER JOHN E III is holding 41,353 shares at $990,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.11 for the present operating margin

+52.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stands at +21.22. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 359.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.24. Total debt to assets is 71.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 323.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

