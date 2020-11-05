A Lesson to Learn: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) went up by 133.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s stock price has collected -1.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Media Deal With Sports Illustrated Studios

Is It Worth Investing in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ :HOFV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HOFV currently public float of 4.50M and currently shorts hold a 11.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOFV was 249.36K shares.

HOFV’s Market Performance

HOFV stocks went down by -1.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.38% and a quarterly performance of -66.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 107.11% for HOFV stocks with a simple moving average of -26.79% for the last 200 days.

HOFV Trading at 53.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +103.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFV rose by +139.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2570. In addition, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company saw -74.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFV starting from Crawford Michael Anthony, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Aug 21. After this action, Crawford Michael Anthony now owns 754,429 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, valued at $56,250 using the latest closing price.

Crawford Michael Anthony, the President, CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, purchase 11,500 shares at $4.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Crawford Michael Anthony is holding 741,929 shares at $47,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFV

The total capital return value is set at -1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.70. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored