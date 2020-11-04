WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Just Got Our Attention

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s stock price has collected 12.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that WidePoint Secures More than $11 Million in Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) Contracts during the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in WidePoint Corporation (AMEX :WYY) Right Now?

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX:WYY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYY is at 0.76.

WYY currently public float of 76.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYY was 883.94K shares.

WYY’s Market Performance

WYY stocks went up by 12.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.82% and a quarterly performance of -20.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for WidePoint Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.14% for WYY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.87% for the last 200 days.

WYY Trading at 16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +30.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYY rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5457. In addition, WidePoint Corporation saw 55.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYY starting from Kim Kellie H, who purchase 89,664 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Aug 31. After this action, Kim Kellie H now owns 189,664 shares of WidePoint Corporation, valued at $46,419 using the latest closing price.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of WidePoint Corporation, sale 369,747 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. is holding 8,378,081 shares at $211,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYY

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

