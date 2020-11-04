Why AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :AGNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 0.97.

AGNC currently public float of 550.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGNC was 6.55M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC stocks went down by -2.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.39% and a quarterly performance of 1.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.68% for AGNC Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for AGNC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGNC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 04th of the current year.

AGNC Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.07. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -21.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Davis Morris A., who sale 2,741 shares at the price of $14.26 back on Aug 24. After this action, Davis Morris A. now owns 31,313 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $39,074 using the latest closing price.

Davis Morris A., the Director of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 4,000 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Davis Morris A. is holding 33,423 shares at $49,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored