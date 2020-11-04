We Analyzed the Future Direction of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), Here is What We Found

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.53. The company’s stock price has collected 1.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that WEC Energy Group reports third-quarter results

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE :WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEC is at 0.20.

WEC currently public float of 314.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.11M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC stocks went up by 1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.23% and a quarterly performance of 11.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for WEC Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for WEC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $112 based on the research report published on September 04th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEC reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for WEC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

WEC Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.77. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw 13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from Reese Anthony, who sale 600 shares at the price of $91.71 back on Aug 14. After this action, Reese Anthony now owns 462 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $55,024 using the latest closing price.

Matthews Charles R, the President & CEO – PGL/NSG of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 14,481 shares at $95.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Matthews Charles R is holding 1,742 shares at $1,376,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+23.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +15.09. The total capital return value is set at 6.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.51. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.78. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored