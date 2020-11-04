We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), Here is What We Found

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $237.82. The company’s stock price has collected -2.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/20 that Estée Lauder Stock Climbs After an Earnings Beat

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EL is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $244.14, which is $5.69 above the current price. EL currently public float of 216.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EL was 1.14M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stocks went down by -2.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.23% and a quarterly performance of 11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.22% for EL stocks with a simple moving average of 15.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $255 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $231, previously predicting the price at $147. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to EL, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

EL Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $225.65. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw 8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from O’HARE MICHAEL, who sale 4,711 shares at the price of $226.06 back on Nov 03. After this action, O’HARE MICHAEL now owns 2,183 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $1,064,969 using the latest closing price.

Haney Carl P., the EVP-Global R&D of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 8,116 shares at $223.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Haney Carl P. is holding 14,188 shares at $1,817,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.01 for the present operating margin

+75.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +4.80. The total capital return value is set at 19.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.43. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 223.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.07. Total debt to assets is 49.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 182.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

