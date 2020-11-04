We Analyzed the Future Direction of EverQuote Inc. (EVER), Here is What We Found

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) went up by 6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.44. The company’s stock price has collected 4.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that EverQuote Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ :EVER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for EverQuote Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.38. EVER currently public float of 15.73M and currently shorts hold a 16.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVER was 414.79K shares.

EVER’s Market Performance

EVER stocks went up by 4.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.00% and a quarterly performance of -11.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for EverQuote Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.79% for EVER stocks with a simple moving average of -13.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EVER by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EVER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $48 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVER reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for EVER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26th, 2020.

EVER Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVER rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.04. In addition, EverQuote Inc. saw 7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVER starting from Birnbaum Seth, who sale 14,722 shares at the price of $40.64 back on Oct 13. After this action, Birnbaum Seth now owns 422,742 shares of EverQuote Inc., valued at $598,302 using the latest closing price.

Birnbaum Seth, the President and CEO of EverQuote Inc., sale 200 shares at $40.72 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Birnbaum Seth is holding 437,464 shares at $8,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.74 for the present operating margin

+93.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for EverQuote Inc. stands at -2.86. The total capital return value is set at -14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.99. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -5.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.02 and the total asset turnover is 3.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

