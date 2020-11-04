Wall Street Pummels Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) After Recent Earnings Report

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s stock price has collected -3.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Champion(R) Athleticwear Gears Up for Outdoor Conditions with Latest Product Innovation

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE :HBI) Right Now?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.64.

HBI currently public float of 343.82M and currently shorts hold a 9.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBI was 4.70M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stocks went down by -3.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.48% and a quarterly performance of 14.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Hanesbrands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for HBI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

HBI Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw 13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Upchurch W Howard Jr, who sale 71,147 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Oct 14. After this action, Upchurch W Howard Jr now owns 472,910 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $1,213,768 using the latest closing price.

ZIEGLER ANN ELIZABETH, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., sale 12,947 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that ZIEGLER ANN ELIZABETH is holding 20,513 shares at $205,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

