The Chart for Sonos Inc. (SONO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Sonos Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sonos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.43, which is $1.21 above the current price. SONO currently public float of 108.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 3.77M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.69% and a quarterly performance of -13.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.04% for Sonos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of 19.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SONO, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

SONO Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.91. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Spence Patrick, who sale 18,726 shares at the price of $15.03 back on Sep 23. After this action, Spence Patrick now owns 108,471 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $281,412 using the latest closing price.

Spence Patrick, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonos Inc., sale 8,297 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Spence Patrick is holding 108,471 shares at $124,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

