The Chart for Kansas City Southern (KSU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $200.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Kansas City Southern (NYSE :KSU) Right Now?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSU is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Kansas City Southern declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $197.15, which is $13.63 above the current price. KSU currently public float of 93.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSU was 961.10K shares.

KSU’s Market Performance

KSU stocks went up by 4.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.30% and a quarterly performance of 3.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Kansas City Southern. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for KSU stocks with a simple moving average of 15.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSU stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KSU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KSU in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $211 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSU reach a price target of $205, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for KSU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to KSU, setting the target price at $203 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

KSU Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSU rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.02. In addition, Kansas City Southern saw 19.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSU starting from Grafton Suzanne M, who sale 917 shares at the price of $184.37 back on Aug 13. After this action, Grafton Suzanne M now owns 9,633 shares of Kansas City Southern, valued at $169,065 using the latest closing price.

Cheatum Lora S, the Sr. VP – Human Resources of Kansas City Southern, sale 1,500 shares at $175.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Cheatum Lora S is holding 17,398 shares at $263,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSU

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 5.80 for asset returns.

