Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.39. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Tempur-Pedic Ranked #1 In Retail Mattresses in Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power Mattress Satisfaction Report

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE :TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Tempur Sealy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.13, which is $26.36 above the current price. TPX currently public float of 50.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPX was 585.94K shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.70% and a quarterly performance of 4.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Tempur Sealy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.84% for TPX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPX stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for TPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPX in the upcoming period, according to SunTrust is $100 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to TPX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

TPX Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.05. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Vollet Scott, who sale 6,083 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Vollet Scott now owns 24,790 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $577,885 using the latest closing price.

Ruchim Arik W, the Director of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 106,893 shares at $54.98 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Ruchim Arik W is holding 3,169,425 shares at $5,876,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Equity return is now at value 76.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

