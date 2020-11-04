Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Just Got Our Attention

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) went up by 22.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.36. The company’s stock price has collected -3.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Supernus Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SUPN) Right Now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUPN is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.75, which is $6.47 above the current price. SUPN currently public float of 50.76M and currently shorts hold a 10.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUPN was 431.10K shares.

SUPN’s Market Performance

SUPN stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.39% and a quarterly performance of -21.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.48% for SUPN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $31 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUPN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for SUPN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

SUPN Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN rose by +24.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.86. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPN starting from PATRICK GREGORY S, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $20.03 back on Oct 15. After this action, PATRICK GREGORY S now owns 44,463 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $300,507 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Frederick M., the Director of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 920 shares at $24.44 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Hudson Frederick M. is holding 18,041 shares at $22,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.83 for the present operating margin

+95.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +28.79. The total capital return value is set at 16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.59. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN), the company’s capital structure generated 67.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.24. Total debt to assets is 33.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored