Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AC Immune SA (ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) went up by 16.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/09/20 that Competitive EU Grant Supports Collaboration to Accelerate Development of AC Immune’s First-in-Class TDP-43 Diagnostic Agent

Is It Worth Investing in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ :ACIU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACIU is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AC Immune SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.14. ACIU currently public float of 38.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIU was 394.89K shares.

ACIU’s Market Performance

ACIU stocks went down by -3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly performance of -27.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for AC Immune SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.18% for ACIU stocks with a simple moving average of -20.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIU

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIU, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

ACIU Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, AC Immune SA saw -44.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at +40.93. The total capital return value is set at 19.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.73. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.72.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored