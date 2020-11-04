Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s stock price has collected 6.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ :LSCC) Right Now?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 111.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSCC is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.13, which is -$0.13 below the current price. LSCC currently public float of 132.22M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSCC was 989.10K shares.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC stocks went up by 6.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.30% and a quarterly performance of 16.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.06% for LSCC stocks with a simple moving average of 45.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LSCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LSCC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $39 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $33. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSCC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

LSCC Trading at 19.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +22.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.87. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 91.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from Milstead Byron Wayne, who sale 6,400 shares at the price of $33.81 back on Oct 28. After this action, Milstead Byron Wayne now owns 4,422 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $216,398 using the latest closing price.

MAJOR JOHN E, the Director of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $27.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that MAJOR JOHN E is holding 31,058 shares at $27,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored