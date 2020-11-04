J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) went up by 7.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ :JCOM) Right Now?

J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JCOM is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for J2 Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.92, which is $24.16 above the current price. JCOM currently public float of 44.80M and currently shorts hold a 15.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCOM was 611.97K shares.

JCOM’s Market Performance

JCOM stocks went up by 5.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.72% and a quarterly performance of 23.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for J2 Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.34% for JCOM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCOM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for JCOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JCOM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCOM reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for JCOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to JCOM, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

JCOM Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCOM rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.03. In addition, J2 Global Inc. saw -21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCOM starting from KRETZMER W BRIAN, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $71.50 back on Sep 10. After this action, KRETZMER W BRIAN now owns 5,006 shares of J2 Global Inc., valued at $160,875 using the latest closing price.

Shah Vivek, the Chief Executive Officer of J2 Global Inc., purchase 13,354 shares at $74.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Shah Vivek is holding 650,956 shares at $998,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+64.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for J2 Global Inc. stands at +15.69. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.51. Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on J2 Global Inc. (JCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 120.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 45.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

