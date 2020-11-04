Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE)?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.93. The company’s stock price has collected 6.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Cboe Global Markets to Present at the Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference Tuesday, November 10

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX :CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.50, which is $10.14 above the current price. CBOE currently public float of 107.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBOE was 892.64K shares.

CBOE’s Market Performance

CBOE stocks went up by 6.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly performance of 0.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.91% for CBOE stocks with a simple moving average of -10.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $100 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to CBOE, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

CBOE Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.67. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw -27.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Sexton John P, who sale 2,237 shares at the price of $123.50 back on Feb 26. After this action, Sexton John P now owns 16,538 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $276,270 using the latest closing price.

Froetscher Janet P, the Director of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $124.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Froetscher Janet P is holding 12,405 shares at $994,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.95 for the present operating margin

+38.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +14.93. The total capital return value is set at 12.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 27.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.57. Total debt to assets is 17.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

