Is ONEOK Inc. (OKE) a Keeper?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.48. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that ONEOK Announces 14% Year-Over-Year Increase in Third Quarter 2020 Operating Income

Is It Worth Investing in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE :OKE) Right Now?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKE is at 1.98.

OKE currently public float of 441.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKE was 4.40M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.74% and a quarterly performance of -5.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for ONEOK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for OKE stocks with a simple moving average of -21.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OKE, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

OKE Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.29. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw -61.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from DERKSEN BRIAN L, who purchase 8,700 shares at the price of $22.70 back on Mar 25. After this action, DERKSEN BRIAN L now owns 13,800 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $197,527 using the latest closing price.

SPEARS MARY M, the VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of ONEOK Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $21.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that SPEARS MARY M is holding 5,115 shares at $42,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored