Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) a Keeper?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went up by 2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Nucor Enters Agreement to Purchase Paint Line Facility in Arkansas

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE :NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.38.

NUE currently public float of 299.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUE was 1.89M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stocks went up by 3.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.86% and a quarterly performance of 15.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Nucor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.83% for NUE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $48 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

NUE Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.83. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw -11.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Sumoski David A, who sale 21,150 shares at the price of $47.22 back on Oct 29. After this action, Sumoski David A now owns 140,143 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $998,703 using the latest closing price.

Topalian Leon J, the President and CEO of Nucor Corporation, sale 9,389 shares at $43.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Topalian Leon J is holding 110,577 shares at $405,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.17. Total debt to assets is 24.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored