Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.64. The company’s stock price has collected -2.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Antero Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE :AR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AR is at 4.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Antero Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.45, which is $0.9 above the current price. AR currently public float of 223.41M and currently shorts hold a 25.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AR was 11.17M shares.

AR’s Market Performance

AR stocks went down by -2.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.76% and a quarterly performance of -5.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.75% for Antero Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.36% for AR stocks with a simple moving average of 37.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $6.90. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

AR Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw 25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 138,098 shares at the price of $2.77 back on Dec 30. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 14,324 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $383,029 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

