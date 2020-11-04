Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s stock price has collected 7.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that vTv Therapeutics to Present Study Update and Preliminary Data on Baseline Characteristics of Study Participants in Phase 2 Elevage Study Evaluating Azeliragon at 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Digital Event

Is It Worth Investing in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VTVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTVT is at -2.13.

VTVT currently public float of 13.07M and currently shorts hold a 15.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTVT was 407.81K shares.

VTVT’s Market Performance

VTVT stocks went up by 7.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.20% and a quarterly performance of -27.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for vTv Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.67% for VTVT stocks with a simple moving average of -22.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTVT

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTVT reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for VTVT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to VTVT, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

VTVT Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTVT rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7160. In addition, vTv Therapeutics Inc. saw 4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTVT starting from KOZLOV HERSH, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on May 15. After this action, KOZLOV HERSH now owns 15,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

PERELMAN RONALD O, the 10% Owner of vTv Therapeutics Inc., purchase 625,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that PERELMAN RONALD O is holding 34,731,212 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTVT

Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -189.40 for asset returns.

