Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Republic Services Inc. (RSG)

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.91. The company's stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE :RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSG is at 0.64.

RSG currently public float of 317.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSG was 1.05M shares.

RSG’s Market Performance

RSG stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.21% and a quarterly performance of 6.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Republic Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for RSG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSG reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for RSG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RSG, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

RSG Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.68. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Stuart Timothy E, who sale 14,710 shares at the price of $95.20 back on Sep 09. After this action, Stuart Timothy E now owns 0 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $1,400,360 using the latest closing price.

SLAGER DONALD W, the CEO and Director of Republic Services Inc., sale 33,166 shares at $91.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that SLAGER DONALD W is holding 342,279 shares at $3,026,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+28.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services Inc. (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 110.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.44. Total debt to assets is 39.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

