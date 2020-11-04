Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Turn Your Phone into a Webcam – CORSAIR Acquires EpocCam

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.78, which is -$0.11 below the current price. CRSR currently public float of 86.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 2.73M shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for Corsair Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.98% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of 21.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $33 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

CRSR Trading at 21.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +36.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR fell by -3.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.88. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw 75.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr., who sale 1,135,375 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, MAJOROS GEORGE L. Jr. now owns 70,160,059 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $19,301,375 using the latest closing price.

Bagaria Anup, the Director of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 1,135,375 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Bagaria Anup is holding 70,160,059 shares at $19,301,375 based on the most recent closing price.

