Here’s Our Rant About Cognex Corporation (CGNX)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.76. The company’s stock price has collected 5.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Cognex Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ :CGNX) Right Now?

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGNX is at 1.70.

CGNX currently public float of 163.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGNX was 727.10K shares.

CGNX’s Market Performance

CGNX stocks went up by 5.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Cognex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for CGNX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $63 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGNX reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for CGNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to CGNX, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

CGNX Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.21. In addition, Cognex Corporation saw 25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from Willett Robert, who sale 362 shares at the price of $66.73 back on Oct 30. After this action, Willett Robert now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corporation, valued at $24,155 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $69.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $698,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored