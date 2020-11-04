Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) went up by 14.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected -8.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Foresight Completes Integration of NVIDIA Platforms for Use in Autonomous Machines and Vehicles

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :FRSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. FRSX currently public float of 39.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSX was 1.58M shares.

FRSX’s Market Performance

FRSX stocks went down by -8.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.40% and a quarterly performance of -39.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.53% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.69% for FRSX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at 8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX rose by +13.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9797. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. saw -13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

