Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) went up by 22.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.84. The company’s stock price has collected -3.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Digirad Corporation to Sell DMS Health for $18.75 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ :DRAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRAD is at -0.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Digirad Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. DRAD currently public float of 4.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRAD was 199.69K shares.

DRAD’s Market Performance

DRAD stocks went down by -3.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.75% and a quarterly performance of -5.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Digirad Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.18% for DRAD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRAD

Kaufman Bros gave a rating of “Hold” to DRAD, setting the target price at $4.80 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

DRAD Trading at 17.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRAD rose by +23.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Digirad Corporation saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRAD starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 1,514 shares at the price of $7.91 back on Jun 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 845,412 shares of Digirad Corporation, valued at $11,976 using the latest closing price.

QUAIN MITCHELL I, the Director of Digirad Corporation, purchase 22,000 shares at $2.24 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that QUAIN MITCHELL I is holding 42,478 shares at $49,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRAD

Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored