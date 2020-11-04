Can Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Remain Competitive?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) went up by 5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock price has collected 23.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Tronox Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE :TROX) Right Now?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TROX is at 2.74.

TROX currently public float of 88.35M and currently shorts hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TROX was 994.47K shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stocks went up by 23.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.69% and a quarterly performance of 27.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Tronox Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.55% for TROX stocks with a simple moving average of 46.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2018.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TROX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2018.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to TROX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TROX Trading at 25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +34.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX rose by +23.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from KAUFTHAL ILAN, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $4.98 back on Mar 18. After this action, KAUFTHAL ILAN now owns 205,901 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $149,451 using the latest closing price.

Hinman Wayne A, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, purchase 2,200 shares at $4.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Hinman Wayne A is holding 158,865 shares at $10,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -0.80 for asset returns.

