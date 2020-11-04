Can SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Remain Competitive?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went down by -4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.88. The company’s stock price has collected -21.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 16 hours ago that Tesla, Bloom Energy stocks get an Election Day boost

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 0.92.

SEDG currently public float of 48.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.40M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went down by -21.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.29% and a quarterly performance of -4.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 159.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.99% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.66% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 23.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $364 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Under Perform” to SEDG, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on November 03rd of the current year.

SEDG Trading at -18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -35.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -25.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.98. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 117.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Prishkolnik Rachel, who sale 2,202 shares at the price of $290.87 back on Oct 08. After this action, Prishkolnik Rachel now owns 26,976 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $640,489 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $244.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Adest Meir is holding 305,947 shares at $1,224,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored