Can Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Remain Competitive?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) went up by 0.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Eastern Bank Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :EBC) Right Now?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50. Today, the average trading volume of EBC was 6.92M shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for EBC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

EBC Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC rose by +0.42%. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +21.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored