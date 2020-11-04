AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/31/20 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VRTU, AMAG, EV, CBMG

Is It Worth Investing in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAG is at 0.95.

AMAG currently public float of 33.71M and currently shorts hold a 21.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAG was 1.50M shares.

AMAG’s Market Performance

AMAG stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.66% and a quarterly performance of 31.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.75% for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.05% for AMAG stocks with a simple moving average of 51.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AMAG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AMAG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2020.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AMAG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 30th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAG, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

AMAG Trading at 19.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.42%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAG fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.58. In addition, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAG starting from Camber Capital Management LP, who sale 4,390,000 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Oct 01. After this action, Camber Capital Management LP now owns 0 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $59,586,787 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 24,000 shares at $4.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 348,000 shares at $116,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.54 for the present operating margin

+66.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -143.21. The total capital return value is set at -16.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.00. Equity return is now at value -81.50, with -32.20 for asset returns.

Based on AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.82. Total debt to assets is 38.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored