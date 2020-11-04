A Lesson to Learn: Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) went down by -7.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s stock price has collected -29.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that Danke Releases 2020 Report on Chinese Millennial Spending Habits

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE :DNK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.41. DNK currently public float of 154.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNK was 127.04K shares.

DNK’s Market Performance

DNK stocks went down by -29.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -60.65% and a quarterly performance of -82.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.42% for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.87% for DNK stocks with a simple moving average of -83.05% for the last 200 days.

DNK Trading at -68.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.68%, as shares sank -60.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNK fell by -29.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4865. In addition, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited saw -89.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.00 for the present operating margin

-10.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited stands at -48.18. The total capital return value is set at -67.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -298.00.

Based on Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK), the company’s capital structure generated 1,363.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.17.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.96.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored