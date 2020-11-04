A Lesson to Learn: Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Boyd Gaming Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE :BYD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 2.26.

BYD currently public float of 80.48M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYD was 1.54M shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.15% and a quarterly performance of 31.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for BYD stocks with a simple moving average of 37.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $36 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to BYD, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

BYD Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.95. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw 8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM R, who sale 53,110 shares at the price of $31.52 back on Oct 28. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM R now owns 2,026,522 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $1,674,102 using the latest closing price.

BOUGHNER ROBERT L, the Director of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 16,447 shares at $31.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that BOUGHNER ROBERT L is holding 104,811 shares at $516,993 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 370.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.77. Total debt to assets is 70.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 361.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

