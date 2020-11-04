8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Just Got Our Attention

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 11 hours ago that Charting a bullish reversal, S&P 500 spikes from key support amid election overhang

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for 8×8 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.66, which is $3.06 above the current price. EGHT currently public float of 100.57M and currently shorts hold a 18.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 1.21M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went up by 5.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.75% and a quarterly performance of 6.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for 8×8 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.74% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Summit Insights repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Summit Insights is $24 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to EGHT, setting the target price at $15.25 in the report published on October 29th of the current year.

EGHT Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.73. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Wilson Samuel C., who sale 12,728 shares at the price of $15.80 back on Oct 28. After this action, Wilson Samuel C. now owns 175,543 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $201,048 using the latest closing price.

Deklich Dejan, the Chief Products Officer of 8×8 Inc., sale 7,713 shares at $15.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Deklich Dejan is holding 136,198 shares at $121,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Equity return is now at value -93.00, with -25.30 for asset returns.

Learn from the #1 Futures Trading Education Institute in the World

Learn a direct approach to trading Futures that provides you with the techniques and the confidence you need to make consistent profits.

***For a limited time, we are offering a FREE CLASS. Don’t take our word for how effective our teaching methods are… see it for yourself!

Sign up today to receive free access and a guided tour through our program, PATH TO SUCCESS.

Sponsored