ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Ziopharm Files Definitive Consent Revocation Statement and Sends Letter to Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :ZIOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZIOP is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.93. ZIOP currently public float of 200.16M and currently shorts hold a 17.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIOP was 1.59M shares.

ZIOP’s Market Performance

ZIOP stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.07% and a quarterly performance of -29.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.61% for ZIOP stocks with a simple moving average of -23.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIOP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZIOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZIOP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $7 based on the research report published on June 19th of the current year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIOP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ZIOP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

ZIOP Trading at -12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIOP fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. saw -52.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIOP starting from MAUNEY DAVID M MD, who sale 22,394 shares at the price of $4.55 back on Jan 02. After this action, MAUNEY DAVID M MD now owns 195,278 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., valued at $101,893 using the latest closing price.

Lafond Kevin G, the SVP, Treasurer & CAO of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., sale 21,570 shares at $4.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Lafond Kevin G is holding 63,985 shares at $98,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIOP

Equity return is now at value -93.00, with -83.40 for asset returns.

