Why NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s stock price has collected -32.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that NGL Provides Update Relating to Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC

Is It Worth Investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE :NGL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGL is at 3.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is $1.38 above the current price. NGL currently public float of 122.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGL was 935.88K shares.

NGL’s Market Performance

NGL stocks went down by -32.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.51% and a quarterly performance of -48.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for NGL Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.41% for NGL stocks with a simple moving average of -51.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGL reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for NGL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to NGL, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

NGL Trading at -35.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.42%, as shares sank -41.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL fell by -32.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw -78.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from Ciolek John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.97 back on Jun 05. After this action, Ciolek John now owns 75,733 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $69,700 using the latest closing price.

COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M, the Director of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 25,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M is holding 292,500 shares at $75,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.88 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at -2.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.54.

Based on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), the company’s capital structure generated 147.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.64. Total debt to assets is 51.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

The Most Important Chart You’ll will See Today

For a short time…

You can receive access to one of the most successful wealth secrets in our business.

If you’ve lost some income as a result of what’s going on in the markets…

It’s one of the only ways we know to get paid instantly, a simple technique you can use on your phone or laptop at home.

Check it out here.

Sponsored