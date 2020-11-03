We Analyzed the Future Direction of Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Here is What We Found

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Valley National Bancorp Reports A 25 Percent Increase In Third Quarter 2020 Net Income And Strong Net Interest Income And Margin

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ :VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLY is at 1.28.

VLY currently public float of 394.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLY was 1.86M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.37% and a quarterly performance of 6.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Valley National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for VLY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2020.

VLY Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -31.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from WILLIAMS SIDNEY S, who purchase 135 shares at the price of $7.59 back on Oct 30. After this action, WILLIAMS SIDNEY S now owns 135 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $1,025 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Kevin J, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 6,350 shares at $9.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Lynch Kevin J is holding 1,495,797 shares at $60,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

